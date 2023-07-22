WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) PT Raised to C$8.50

WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WHTCF. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

WELL Health Technologies Price Performance

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$3.44 on Wednesday. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$4.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.35.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

