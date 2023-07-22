Short Interest in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Decreases By 14.1%

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Remark Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $1.02 on Friday. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Remark by 292.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Remark during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in Remark during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Remark by 80.9% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 565,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 252,865 shares during the period. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

