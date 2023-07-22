Pagaya Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PGY)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 19,000 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,404% compared to the typical volume of 1,263 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 117.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 299.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 7.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. Pagaya Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. On average, analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

