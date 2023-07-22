CMOC Group (OTC:CMCLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of CMOC Group (OTC:CMCLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
CMOC Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTC CMCLF opened at C$0.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.57. CMOC Group has a 52-week low of C$0.31 and a 52-week high of C$0.72.
About CMOC Group
