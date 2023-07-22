CMOC Group (OTC:CMCLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2023

HSBC upgraded shares of CMOC Group (OTC:CMCLFFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CMOC Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTC CMCLF opened at C$0.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.57. CMOC Group has a 52-week low of C$0.31 and a 52-week high of C$0.72.

About CMOC Group

(Get Free Report)

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides import and export of goods and technology, consulting, enterprise operating and management, logistics, and transportation businesses.

