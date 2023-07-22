Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Short Interest Update

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 528,600 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the June 15th total of 611,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Intuitive Machines stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. Intuitive Machines has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $136.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Machines will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUNR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $3,888,000. 23.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a propulsive drone that hops across the lunar surface; lunar access services, such as lunar orbit delivery services; and lunar data network services.

