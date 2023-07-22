Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Raised to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Dominion Lending Centres Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLGF opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Dominion Lending Centres has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

About Dominion Lending Centres

Dominion Lending Centres Inc provides mortgage brokerage franchising and data connectivity services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Founders Advantage Capital Corp. Dominion Lending Centres Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

