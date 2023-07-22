Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for argenx in a report released on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.55) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.56). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($6.25) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $42.85 EPS.

ARGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of argenx from $544.00 to $606.00 in a report on Tuesday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $446.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.52.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $548.43 on Thursday. argenx has a one year low of $333.07 and a one year high of $550.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $407.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.03 and a beta of 0.72.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in argenx by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in argenx in the first quarter worth about $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in argenx by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

