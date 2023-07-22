Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.88.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Shares of EVKIF stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $22.27.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

