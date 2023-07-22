Financial Contrast: Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNHP)

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Soluna’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $26.00 million 123.49 -$1.72 billion ($1.61) -1.69 Soluna $22.31 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Soluna has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation -2,546.55% -38.10% -34.13% Soluna N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aurora Innovation and Soluna, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 114.46%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Soluna.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats Soluna on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Soluna

(Get Free Report)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.