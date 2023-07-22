MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) Short Interest Update

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 214,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

MedAvail Stock Up 3.6 %

MDVL stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. MedAvail has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $23.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 211.71% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MedAvail will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MedAvail

About MedAvail

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in MedAvail during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,572,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MedAvail by 148.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 134,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MedAvail in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MedAvail in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, and kiosk solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers a pharmacy technology solution, including the MedAvail MedCenter, which enables on-site pharmacy in medical clinics, retail store locations, employer sites with and without onsite clinics, and other location where onsite prescription dispensing is desired, as well as establishes an audio-visual connection to a live pharmacist enabling prescription drug dispensing to occur directly to a patient with real-time supervision by a pharmacist.

Featured Articles

