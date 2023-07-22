iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $45.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22.

iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

