Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Update

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 471,200 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 535,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Meten Holding Group Price Performance

METX stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Meten Holding Group has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.

Institutional Trading of Meten Holding Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Meten Holding Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.65% of Meten Holding Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meten Holding Group

Meten Holding Group Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

