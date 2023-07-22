Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCHW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the June 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Latch Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LTCHW opened at $0.17 on Friday. Latch has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.