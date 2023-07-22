Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW) Short Interest Down 11.9% in June

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.8 days.

Moringa Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Moringa Acquisition stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. Moringa Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moringa Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 242,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Moringa Acquisition Company Profile

moringa acquisition corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. moringa intends to focus its search on israel-related technology companies.

