The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Short Interest Update

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 983,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.14 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

