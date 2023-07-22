Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issued By KeyCorp

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the information services provider will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

GOOGL opened at $120.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.23. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

