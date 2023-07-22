Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Short Interest Update

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,700 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 385,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microbot Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $2,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBOT opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.17. Microbot Medical has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microbot Medical ( NASDAQ:MBOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microbot Medical will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Microbot Medical from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, a disposable robotic system for use in endovascular interventional procedures, such as cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular; NovaCross, an intraluminal revascularization device; ViRob, an autonomous crawling micro-robot that cam crawl in various natural spaces within the human body, including blood vessels, the digestive tract and the respiratory system, as well as artificial spaces such as shunts, catheters, ports, etc.; TipCAT, a disposable self-propelled locomotive device for tubular anatomies; and One & Done platform.

