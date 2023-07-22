Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 24th (NASDAQ:BJDX)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, July 24th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 24th.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Up 16.3 %

BJDX stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.98. Bluejay Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.53.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

Featured Stories

