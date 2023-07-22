B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gentex in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Gentex Stock Up 0.1 %

GNTX opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,838,000 after acquiring an additional 93,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,794,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $610,899,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Gentex by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,886,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,025,000 after acquiring an additional 100,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About Gentex

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.