Appili Therapeutics Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (TSE:APL)

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:APL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Appili Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Appili Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Appili Therapeutics Price Performance

Appili Therapeutics (TSE:APL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.34 million for the quarter.

