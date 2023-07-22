Societe Generale Upgrades Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pennon Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 780 ($10.20) in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 930 ($12.16) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Pennon Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PEGRF opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Pennon Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $12.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

