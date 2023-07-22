Zacks Research Weighs in on Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report issued on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the casino operator will earn $2.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LVS. Argus cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.0 %

LVS stock opened at $55.90 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.64, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently -438.89%.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.