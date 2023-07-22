SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.74) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.93). The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.39) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

BBIO stock opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.79. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $36.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $722,243.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at $67,432,889.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $342,180.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $722,243.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,432,889.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,575,976 shares of company stock worth $53,564,424. Company insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $696,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 48,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

