KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

KP Tissue Stock Up 2.3 %

KP Tissue stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $8.02.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

