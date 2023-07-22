Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Appili Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:APLIF)

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Appili Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Appili Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

OTCMKTS:APLIF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Appili Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.60.

Appili Therapeutics ( OTCMKTS:APLIF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

