FY2024 Earnings Estimate for 98532 (KMP.TO) Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report released on Monday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.21.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$84.90 million during the quarter.

98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance

98532 (KMP.TO) Announces Dividend

98532 has a fifty-two week low of C$12.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

