Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Samsonite International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSEY opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. Samsonite International has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Samsonite International will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

