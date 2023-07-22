Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SL Green Realty Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research note issued on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for SL Green Realty’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($6.96). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLG. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

SLG stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.74%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,508,000 after acquiring an additional 988,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,969,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,418,000 after acquiring an additional 221,252 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,527,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,517,000 after acquiring an additional 221,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,010,000 after acquiring an additional 39,694 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

