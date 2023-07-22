Renewi (OTCMKTS:SHMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Renewi (OTCMKTS:SHMCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Renewi Price Performance

Shares of SHMCF opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. Renewi has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $8.32.

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

