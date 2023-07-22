National Bank Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report released on Monday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.68.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$178.29 million for the quarter.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

