National Bank Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report released on Monday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.68.
Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$178.29 million for the quarter.
