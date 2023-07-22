Americas Silver Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Americas Silver from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.
Americas Silver Price Performance
Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 51.78% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The business had revenue of C$29.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.31 million.
About Americas Silver
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
