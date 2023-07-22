Americas Silver Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Americas Silver from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at C$0.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.54. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$112.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 51.78% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The business had revenue of C$29.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.31 million.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

