SVB Leerink Weighs in on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $14.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.22. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $13.06 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $362.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $271.61 and a 12 month high of $367.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $342.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,297 shares of company stock valued at $15,914,580 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

