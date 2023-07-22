Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Cut to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,825 ($36.94) to GBX 2,800 ($36.61) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 ($39.23) to GBX 2,850 ($37.26) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Severn Trent to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,932.50.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent Stock Performance

STRNY opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $38.46.

Severn Trent Increases Dividend

About Severn Trent

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.7396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.47. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.41%.

(Get Free Report)

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.