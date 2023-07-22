JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Price Target to GBX 2,175

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,040 ($26.67) to GBX 2,175 ($28.44) in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,135 ($27.92) to GBX 2,100 ($27.46) in a report on Monday, July 10th.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

WEGRY opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

