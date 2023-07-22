NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NFI Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.17.

NFI Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$11.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.67. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$7.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.94. The firm has a market cap of C$873.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.75) by C$0.09. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 42.76% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of C$709.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$703.02 million.

About NFI Group

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.