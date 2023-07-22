Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report released on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $22.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2024 earnings at $15.12 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.42 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

RS has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

RS stock opened at $286.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $168.24 and a 12-month high of $289.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,886,000 after purchasing an additional 815,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,560,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,368,000 after purchasing an additional 310,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,892 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,423,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,058,000 after purchasing an additional 191,603 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,099,000 after acquiring an additional 50,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

