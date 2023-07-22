Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Issued By Zacks Research

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Boston Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.85.

NYSE BXP opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.56%.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

