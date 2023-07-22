Handelsbanken Upgrades Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) to “Market Perform”

Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of TLTZY opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $671.05 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1155 per share. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.48%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

