Brokers Set Expectations for Cenovus Energy Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cenovus Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.31 billion.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.75.

CVE opened at C$23.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.90 and a 12-month high of C$29.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.62.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

