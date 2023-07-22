Royal Bank of Canada Lowers IntegraFin (OTCMKTS:IHPGF) Price Target to GBX 290

IntegraFin (OTCMKTS:IHPGF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Investec raised IntegraFin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

IntegraFin Stock Performance

Shares of IHPGF opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44. IntegraFin has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans; and simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.