Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $271.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.58.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Teleflex stock opened at $258.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.70 and a 200-day moving average of $246.29. Teleflex has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Teleflex by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

