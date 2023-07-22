Brokerages Set Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) PT at $133.89

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.70.

FI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $128.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,352,000 after buying an additional 5,770,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.