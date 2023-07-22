Brokerages Set Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Price Target at $566.80

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $566.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $475.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

