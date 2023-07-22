Brokerages Set Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) PT at $67.00

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $80.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Shake Shack by 634.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,029,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,771,000 after buying an additional 889,714 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 44.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,580,000 after acquiring an additional 395,760 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Shake Shack by 1,416.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after buying an additional 390,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $12,514,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 670.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 301,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after buying an additional 262,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

