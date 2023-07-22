Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

SWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

