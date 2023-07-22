Brokerages Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target at $6.80

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. B. Riley cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 23,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 123,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

BLDP opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 14.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 219.52%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

