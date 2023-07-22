Head-To-Head Survey: PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) vs. Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Free Report) and Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

PLx Pharma has a beta of 3.79, indicating that its stock price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aravive has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PLx Pharma and Aravive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma $4.54 million 0.02 -$46.13 million ($1.85) 0.00 Aravive $9.54 million 10.35 -$76.32 million ($2.24) -0.74

Analyst Ratings

PLx Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aravive. Aravive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PLx Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PLx Pharma and Aravive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma 0 2 0 0 2.00 Aravive 0 0 4 0 3.00

Aravive has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 516.16%. Given Aravive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aravive is more favorable than PLx Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares PLx Pharma and Aravive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma -606.91% -291.11% -119.43% Aravive -1,187.30% -1,865.78% -157.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.2% of PLx Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Aravive shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of PLx Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Aravive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma, Inc. is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The company was founded by Ronald R. Zimmerman on November 12, 2002 and is headquartered in Sparta, NJ.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma. The company also develops AVB-S6, a soluble Fc-fusion protein to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway. It has a license and collaboration agreement with WuXi Biologics (Hong Kong) Limited to identify and develop novel high-affinity bispecific antibodies targeting cancer and fibrosis; and license agreement with 3D Medicines Inc. to develop products that contain batiraxcept as the sole drug substance for the treatment of human oncological diseases in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

