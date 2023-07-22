Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Target Price at GBX 239.75

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 239.75 ($3.13).

A number of research analysts have commented on BARC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

BARC stock opened at GBX 163.26 ($2.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 494.73, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.34. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 198.86 ($2.60). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 154.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.83.

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 68,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £105,734.86 ($138,251.65). Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

