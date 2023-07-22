Brokerages Set Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Target Price at $359.13

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $359.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $355.85 on Wednesday. Gartner has a 1 year low of $248.94 and a 1 year high of $377.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.85 and a 200-day moving average of $331.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gartner will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

