Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) versus Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Critical Comparison

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) and Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guidewire Software and Cheetah Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guidewire Software $812.61 million 7.87 -$180.43 million ($1.87) -41.97 Cheetah Mobile $128.18 million 0.52 -$74.45 million N/A N/A

Cheetah Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guidewire Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

97.8% of Guidewire Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Guidewire Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Guidewire Software and Cheetah Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guidewire Software -17.63% -12.14% -7.54% Cheetah Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Guidewire Software and Cheetah Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guidewire Software 1 2 6 0 2.56 Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guidewire Software presently has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.58%. Given Guidewire Software’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Guidewire Software is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile beats Guidewire Software on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; and Further, it provides Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; Guidewire ClaimCenter Package for the London market supports the claims workflow used by London Market insurers and brokers; Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and Guidewire for Salesforce to provide customer information regarding policies and claims. Additionally, the company offers Guidewire Predict, a P&C-specific machine-learning platform; Guidewire HazardHub, that allows insurers to understand, assess, price, and manage property risk; Guidewire Canvas, Guidewire Compare, and Guidewire Explore cloud-native applications; Guidewire Cyence, a cyber-risk economic modeling product; The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications. In addition, it offers mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, and Dancing Line; value-added products, such as PC and mobile products, as well as wallpaper, office optimization software, and others; E-Coupon vending robot, a reception and marketing robot; and multi-cloud management platform and overseas advertising agency service. Further, the company provides mobile advertising services; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; cloud-based data analytics engines; artificial intelligence and other services; and premium membership services. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

